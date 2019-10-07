Annual Selena festival will no longer be held in her hometown of Corpus Christi

Posted 12:36 pm, October 7, 2019, by

Selena's family announced that the festival, Fiesta de la Flor, was moving but didn’t say where it would be held next year.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.