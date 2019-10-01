Making cancer powerless: The Sister To Sister Festival is fighting breast cancer in underserved communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Awareness and and action are crucial when it comes to fighting breast cancer.

Unfortunately, many medically underserved communities often lack the resources to take the necessary steps to help prevent the disease; having the support after a diagnosis is even more of a challenge.

African-American women are more likely die from breast cancer than white women, and the issues start well before there's a diagnosis. The Dallas-based Celebrating Life Foundation is out to solve this.

For the 18th year, they are putting on the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Run and Walk. More than just a 5K, it's a fitness festival that will empower and educate DFW women on the lifestyle habits that can help prevent the disease, as well as celebrate survivors and those currently going through treatment.

"Our major goal is to make cancer powerless" says Sylvia Dunnavant Hines, founder of the Celebrating Life Foundation.

During the Sister to Sister event, they'll be taking power away from cancer, and giving it to Dallas women.

"This is about mental, emotional, physical...spiritual [wellness]...they're all integrated" says Donna Richardson Joyner, who will be leading the wellness initiatives at the event.

Kicking off the 5K and walk will be Karla Baptiste. A survivor of stage 4 cancer for 12-years, Karla recently learned that her cancer has returned.

She's worked with the organization to address the problems African-American women face in fighting breast cancer, and will be at the event to share her story with others.

"Cancer doesn't have to be a period, it can be a comma" she says, "you have to not give in to depression, to the pity party, you just have to stay encouraged."

For more information or to register for the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Run and Walk, visit HERE.

For more on Karla's story or to get her memoir, Dig In Your Heels: The Glamorous (And Not So Glamorous) Life Of A Young Breast Cancer Survivor, visit HERE.

You can find more on wellness and Donna Richardson Joyner HERE.

When & Where

18th Annual Sister to Sister 5K Run & Walk

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center

310 E. Parkerville Rd.

Cedar Hill, TX

Packet Pickup and check-in – 6:30 AM

5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) - 8:30 AM