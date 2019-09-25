DFW City Talk: Project Beauty and empowerment through the universal language of beauty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Branded, beaten, and left to die.

That's how Jo Lam describes the moment when she started searching for her calling beyond the life she knew so far.

Having ran away from an abusive childhood, and eventually into an abusive relationship, Lam knows what it's like for women to feel powerless and without hope.

Out of her experience, however, came something beautiful.

Lam started an organization called Project Beauty with the mission to spread empowerment through the language of beauty by helping women build confidence, hope and provide support and encouragement for each other.

They provide beauty and fashion/styling services to women and children who come from trauma, domestic violence, homelessness, and sex trafficking.

To get involved with Project Beauty, visit theprojectbeauty.org