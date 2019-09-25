Design & Dine fuses art, food, and music for one night to help homeless children in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CW33 Good partner Vogel Alcove is bringing art, food, music together to help homeless children in Dallas and there's a special promotional discount for CW33 viewers (see below)!

On October 7, the organization's Design & Dine event will feature local artwork and designs, amazing food, interactive games, and more.

Several local artists will be creating works live at the event that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

Just buying at ticket to the event alone will make a huge impact.

Vogel Alcove says that each ticket purchased allows for 200 homeless children to experience the safety and support they need during a challenging time in their lives.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Vogel Alcove and their mission to break the cycle of poverty for homeless children in families in Dallas.

When & Where

Monday, October 7th 2019

6:30-9:30 PM

Tower Club Dallas, Dallas, TX

CW33 viewers can get a special discount on tickets by using the code CW33 when checking out.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the event website.