While on vacation in Montana, Carole and Verne King's dog Katie had managed to escape from the hotel.

For the next 57 days, they set out on a search that included night-vision goggles, traps and horse manure from their farm in Eastern Washington state. Carole even quit her job as a postal carrier.

57-days later, they eventually found Katie, dehydrated and 15-pounds lighter.