Join Veda from The Beat On 33 for A Day Of Inspiration and Gospel at the State Fair of Texas!

For the 5th year in-a-row, A Day of Inspiration and Gospel comes to the State Fair Of Texas on Oct. 6!

Join Veda from The Beat On 33 and artists such as Melvin Crispell III, Tye Tribbett, Gene Moore, and others!

A Day of Inspiration and Gospel at the State Fair Of Texas

3:00 PM & 5:30 PM

Sunday, October 6

For ticket discounts, use the code 2019GOSPEL at bigtex.com for $9 tickets or bring an empty Dr. Pepper can to the gate after 5PM for 1/2 admission.

To vote for the Opening Act Contest, visit the KHVN website.