Savvy Saver: Free museums, Africa in DFW, and the one where you watched ‘Friends’ in a theater

Savvy Saver 👇
Museum Day | Sept. 21 Only
Too often, if you’re trying to get yer culturin’ and yer learnin’ on, you need a 2nd mortgage to go to a museum these days. That’s before the special exhibit ticket.
Well, Smithsonian Magazine has you savvy saving.
Sept. 21 is Museum Day, a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.
Savvy Savings: Free! (you MUST get a ticket at the link below)
DFW Africa Festival | Irving Mall | Sept. 28 – 29
The DFW Africa Festival is a weekend of family fun featuring the cultural diversity of Africa.
The festival highlights African arts, clothing, dance, music, food, and features a Hakuna Matata Kids Village, Kishwahili language workshop, and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere for families and children.
Savvy Savings: Free
F.R.I.E.N.D.S on the big screen | Sept. 23 – Oct 2
Given you watch FRIENDS on CW33 religiously (you do, right?) we will assume you’re a super fan.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary, FRIENDS is hitting the big screen throughout Dallas!
Savvy Savings: Varies on Theater (~$13+)