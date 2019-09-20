Savvy Saver: Free museums, Africa in DFW, and the one where you watched ‘Friends’ in a theater

Several NTX museums are free on Museum Day, here’s a great reason to actually visit a mall, and you need more friends in your life.

Savvy Saver 👇

Museum Day | Sept. 21 Only

Too often, if you’re trying to get yer culturin’ and yer learnin’ on, you need a 2nd mortgage to go to a museum these days. That’s before the special exhibit ticket.

Well, Smithsonian Magazine has you savvy saving.

Sept. 21 is Museum Day, a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

Savvy Savings: Free! (you MUST get a ticket at the link below)

MORE INFO

DFW Africa Festival | Irving Mall | Sept. 28 – 29

The DFW Africa Festival is a weekend of family fun featuring the cultural diversity of Africa.

The festival highlights African arts, clothing, dance, music, food, and features a Hakuna Matata Kids Village, Kishwahili language workshop, and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere for families and children.

Savvy Savings: Free

MORE INFO

F.R.I.E.N.D.S on the big screen | Sept. 23 – Oct 2

Given you watch FRIENDS on CW33 religiously (you do, right?) we will assume you’re a super fan.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, FRIENDS is hitting the big screen throughout Dallas!

Savvy Savings: Varies on Theater (~$13+)

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!