Support breast cancer awareness in DFW and register for the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Run and Walk!

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women. Early detection is key to successful treatment, and that all starts with awareness.
For the 18th year, the Dallas-based Celebrating Life Foundation is hosting the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 5th.
Walkers, volunteers, sponsors and community supporters from throughout the Dallas/Cedar Hill community will unite to walk and address the risks of breast cancer.
Here's your chance to make a local impact, support the women in our community, get moving, have some fun and do some good.
When & Where
18th Annual Sister to Sister 5K Run & Walk
Saturday, October 5, 2019
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Cedar Hill, TX
Packet Pickup and check-in – 6:30 AM
5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) - 8:30 AM
For me information or to register, visit here.
The CW33 team will be out at the walk, so come join us!
The Celebrating Life Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to making cancer powerless by educating, encouraging and empowering the African American community, women of color and the medically under-serviced about the risks of breast cancer.