Police and community members are coming together for an event to address the rise in violence Dallas is currently experiencing.

Daniel Clayton and Lamont Levels stopped by The Beat On 33 to talk about the event and why it's so critical as homicides and crime in Dallas rises.

Enough is Enough: Stop The Violence is on Saturday, September 14 at from 10a - 2p at African American Museum of Dallas.