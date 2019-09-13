The team is wondering why Kayotik still has a New York accent after living in Texas for so many years.
Controversy & Confessions: Kayotik still has a New York accent?
-
Breaking The Bro-Code: when his lips are glossier than yours, and why he only texts ‘Good Morning’
-
Between Kruz, Kayotik, Google, and Siri, Jazzi can’t shine
-
Birthday cake decorator mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’
-
Doctors found tapeworm egg in woman’s brain — and cheered
-
Woman turns 107 and shares her secret to longevity: ‘I never got married’
-
-
New York ending religious exemptions to vaccinations due to measles outbreak
-
Macy’s pulls plates showing ‘mom jeans’ portion sizes
-
You can move into Notorious B.I.G.’s childhood home for $4,000 a month
-
Teen learns to walk again after losing limbs due to blood infection
-
Cancer survivor reunited with life-saving donor after their DNA matches on Ancestry.com
-
-
After 71 years of marriage, a husband and wife die on the same day
-
Police looking for teen behind random act of kindness that has gone viral
-
Woman on honeymoon becomes 10th U.S. tourist to die after Dominican Republic vacation