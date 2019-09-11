Trending Topics: Cutting off dreadlocks for a ‘better life’

The NFL, Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation, and The Crusher's Club came under fire after a video went viral of a man having his dreadlocks cut off in an effort to "better" himself.

