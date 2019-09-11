Success from Hope: Dallas Hope Charities is giving a future to homeless LGBTQ youth in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than a million and a half teens experience homelessness each year in our country. 40 percent of those kids identify as LGBTQ. Many say they're homeless because their family rejected them.

The Dallas Hope Center, ran by Dallas Hope Charities, offers these teens a roof over their heads and a chance to get on a path towards a successful future.

The Hope Center is just one way in which Dallas Hope Charities supports the LGBTQ community and beyond in North Texas.

Oh, and like any proper Dallas institution, they know how to brunch.

On September 14, DHC is hosting the fundraiser Brunch For Hope.

The theme is “Brunchin’ in Nawlins” and will feature speaker Matthew Riemer, with food provided by Chef Blythe Beck of Pink Magnolia.

For for information visit here or the Facebook event page.