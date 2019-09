Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A court in Pennsylvania upheld a ruling saying it's a crime to make a gun-like gesture with your hand. In 2018 Stephen Kirchner made a gun-like hand gesture towards his neighbor, Josh Klingseisen, when walking by in the neighborhood. The two have a history is neighborly bad-blood.

Kirchner was convicted of disorderly conduct. He appealed, but the court upheld the decision.

Is this a legitimate threat or should this not be a crime?