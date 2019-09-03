The Texas Rangers did something amazing, Zek is still holding out but rumor has it a contract will be signed soon, and updates on college football.
Kayotik’s Sports: Rangers shutout the Yankee’s, and an update on the Zek contract and week 1 of the NFL
Will the Texas Rangers make a run at the postseason in 2019?
Between Kruz, Kayotik, Google, and Siri, Jazzi can’t shine
The Beat On 33 talk Kevin Durant’s short lived comeback and injury in game 5
Sharon Grant on her cooking skills and how she’s improved from the show The Worst Cooks in America
Deaths and injuries from electric scooters on the rise
Stupid news: Raging at Popeyes, sipping wine from a Pringles can at Walmart, and a pellet shootin’ Lyft driver
Trending Topics: Keeping tabs on people with a social credit score
Ask Veda: What to do when you ‘borrow’ your friends clothes and they freak out about it
After years on radio and TV JKruz finally has a fan
Breaking The Bro-Code: when his lips are glossier than yours, and why he only texts ‘Good Morning’
67% of Americans admit to doing chores incorrectly on purpose (so they can get out of doing it again)
Public marriage proposals: Romantic, risky, or just cringey?