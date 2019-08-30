Special guest Walter Bond joins the show to discuss his shark mindset.
Former Dallas Maverick Walter Bond on the Shark Mindset
Sharon Grant on her cooking skills and how she’s improved from the show The Worst Cooks in America
Savvy Saver: Don’t settle for questionable summer swim spots, plus Latinos in comic books!
The Beat On 33 talk Kevin Durant’s short lived comeback and injury in game 5
A special bond: Sanitation worker surprises boy with toy truck
El Paso widower gifted new car after he says someone stole, damaged SUV
Deputy who stayed outside during Parkland school shootings arrested
Disney reveals Emma Stone’s new look as a punk rock Cruella de Vil
Savvy Saver: Indoor skydiving, meet Desmond Blair, and go melt at the Arboretum
Gravy-covered computer leads to Iowa man’s arrest for child pornography
Maleah Davis’ stepfather charged in 4-year-old’s disappearance
Matthew McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin
Stupid news: Raging at Popeyes, sipping wine from a Pringles can at Walmart, and a pellet shootin’ Lyft driver
Bernie Sanders to unveil plan to cancel all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt