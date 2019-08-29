Dave Chappell is already coming under fire for his new Netflix series. Has America lost it's ability to be funny?
Is America not funny anymore because we can’t say anything deemed “insensitive”?
-
Between Kruz, Kayotik, Google, and Siri, Jazzi can’t shine
-
We’re giving away $100 in gas a DAY! Watch The Beat on 33 for a chance to win!
-
Sharon Grant on her cooking skills and how she’s improved from the show The Worst Cooks in America
-
Trending Topics: Keeping tabs on people with a social credit score
-
After years on radio and TV JKruz finally has a fan
-
-
Breaking The Bro-Code: when his lips are glossier than yours, and why he only texts ‘Good Morning’
-
67% of Americans admit to doing chores incorrectly on purpose (so they can get out of doing it again)
-
Public marriage proposals: Romantic, risky, or just cringey?
-
Uber for kids? Ride sharing service VanGo set to test those waters
-
Hot Mess: Taylor Swift is rich (surprise), Lamar Odom gets dropped from BIG3, and Kevin Gates is in trouble
-
-
Would you use your partner’s toothbrush?
-
Dallas Native Post Malone’s Hit Single “Rockstar” Reaches One Billion Streams
-
The Beat On 33 talk Kevin Durant’s short lived comeback and injury in game 5