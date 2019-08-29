17-year-old Palestinian resident Ismail B. Ajjawi had is visa revoked and was deported when he arrived in the U.S. to start school at Harvard. He says this was due to things his friends on social media posted.
Harvard student denied entry to the U.S. based on social media posts made by friends, he says
-
Between Kruz, Kayotik, Google, and Siri, Jazzi can’t shine
-
We’re giving away $100 in gas a DAY! Watch The Beat on 33 for a chance to win!
-
Trending Topics: Keeping tabs on people with a social credit score
-
67% of Americans admit to doing chores incorrectly on purpose (so they can get out of doing it again)
-
After years on radio and TV JKruz finally has a fan
-
-
Breaking The Bro-Code: when his lips are glossier than yours, and why he only texts ‘Good Morning’
-
Dallas Native Post Malone’s Hit Single “Rockstar” Reaches One Billion Streams
-
Public marriage proposals: Romantic, risky, or just cringey?
-
Uber for kids? Ride sharing service VanGo set to test those waters
-
Hot Mess: Taylor Swift is rich (surprise), Lamar Odom gets dropped from BIG3, and Kevin Gates is in trouble
-
-
Would you use your partner’s toothbrush?
-
Deaths and injuries from electric scooters on the rise
-
Woman on honeymoon becomes 10th U.S. tourist to die after Dominican Republic vacation