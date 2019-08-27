For the first-ever DFW City Talk, Kirby is diving into Brazilian foodie paradise in Addison at Fogo De Chao.
DFW City Talk: Discovering Brazilian food culture in Addison
-
Savvy Saver: Bowling, a real Cinco de Mayo, and concert tickets without the extra fees equal to a small nation’s GDP
-
Savvy Saver: Dump the kids and take the dog to a water park, cheap nature, and cold sugary things
-
Savvy Saver: Exclusive ticket discount to The Lightning Thief, dragon boats, and boozin’ bingo
-
Savvy Saver: Vintage things you didn’t know you needed, mom jokes, and gettin’ wild in Watauga
-
Know a community change maker in DFW? Tell us here!
-
-
Hundreds march in Fort Worth to call for legalization of marijuana
-
The Stomping Ground is telling the funny, impactful, heartbreaking stories of coming out to close Pride month
-
Enter to win 2 VIP tickets to the 33rd Annual Taste of Dallas!
-
Savvy Saver: Discounted Omni Theater tickets, Girls in STEM, and space out in Balch Springs
-
El Paso widower gifted new car after he says someone stole, damaged SUV
-
-
Doctor rebuilds child’s voice box in historic surgery
-
Follow the two college students who are kicking off 30 service projects in 30 days in Dallas – Ft. Worth
-
‘I will not fall asleep’: Netflix created a binge-watching contract for couples