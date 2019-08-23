Shelter dog adopted and cast for new Lady And The Tramp remake

Posted 1:48 pm, August 23, 2019, by

Monte, the 2-year-old terrier, went from a shelter to being a Disney star. He was rescued by the movies producers from HALO Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenix, Arizona.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.