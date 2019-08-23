What should this mother do now that she has found adult websites pulled up on her child's phone? Veda dives into how to confront her son about it.
Ask Veda: What should you do if you find adult sites on your kid’s phone?
-
Breaking the bro-code: Veda and team answers why men do what they do
-
El Paso widower gifted new car after he says someone stole, damaged SUV
-
Macy’s pulls plates showing ‘mom jeans’ portion sizes
-
Woman on honeymoon becomes 10th U.S. tourist to die after Dominican Republic vacation
-
Oklahoma woman credits family dog with saving her from house fire
-
-
Woman recovers after abdomen cut in half by seat belt, now aspires to help others
-
Strangers save puppies’ mother after she is trapped under steel beams
-
He’s 100, she’s about to turn 103, and they just got married
-
Doctor rebuilds child’s voice box in historic surgery
-
‘Toy Story 4’ sends the animated film series to the top of the ranks
-
-
Lawyer: Inside an immigrant detention center in South Texas, “basic hygiene just doesn’t exist”
-
Woman infected with flesh-eating bacteria at Virginia beach
-
Wounded veterans teach children with missing limbs how to play ball