The Back 2 School Bash gets foster kids ready to start school, find out how you can help

As anyone with kids knows, the cost of getting them ready for school can quickly become burdensome.

Life for children within the Texas foster care system is already filled with loss, trauma, and uncertainty.

Starting school without the necessary support and supplies needed only widens the gap many of these children have to make up in order to have the opportunity to learn and develop.

For the third year in a row, The Homes for Children will be stepping in to help make the first day of school for these kids exciting and fun, giving them the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.

On Saturday, August 17, The Homes For Children will be hosting their annual Back 2 School Bash in Fort Worth to offer children in foster care the support and supplies they need to start the school year.

The event will offer the kids games, activities, music and dancing, along with free haircuts, prizes, and physicals. They’ll also walk away with a backpack full of school supplies.

According to their website, 1 out of every 207 children in North Texas is a foster child. With offices in Fort Worth and Grand Prairie, The Homes For Children seeks to offer hope and healing kids in the foster care system.

If you’re looking for a chance to do some good, get involved, volunteer or donate head over to the event page for more information.

Date

Sat, August 17 2019, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location

The Homes for Children Corporation

1051 Evans Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104