Is the way people pose in photos a reason to get upset? Of course it is.
Controversy & Confessions: JKruz can’t deal with the social media picture pose
-
Donald Trump refuses to apologize to the wrongly convicted Central Park Five
-
Report: America just had its lowest number of births in 32 years
-
A bill introduced in Missouri would limit social media use to just 30 minutes a day
-
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting at Whole Foods
-
Ohio teen receives kidney as his twin brother continues to wait for donor
-
-
Woman recovers after abdomen cut in half by seat belt, now aspires to help others
-
Jared Padalecki and Cindi Timmons are empowering girls and young people with speech and debate
-
A special bond: Sanitation worker surprises boy with toy truck
-
Strangers save puppies’ mother after she is trapped under steel beams
-
67% of Americans admit to doing chores incorrectly on purpose (so they can get out of doing it again)
-
-
How to spot the toxic algae that’s killing dogs in the Southeast
-
Watch the live Texas Town Hall with Gov. Abbott exclusively on CW33
-
Savvy Saver: Sangrias in Deep Ellum, a free LeAnn Rimes concert, and a preseason bash!