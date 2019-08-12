Watch the live Texas Town Hall with Gov. Abbott exclusively on CW33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, August 15th CW33 will broadcast a live Town Hall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at 7 PM.

The event will take place at the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center (UT Cowan Center).

The Town Hall event will open with a ten-minute question and answer session between Governor Abbott and the moderators, followed by approximately fifty minutes of questions from the live local audience.

Immediately following the Town Hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.

Watch the live event at 7PM on CW33 or right here on CW33.com