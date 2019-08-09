Savvy Saver: Sangrias in Deep Ellum, a free LeAnn Rimes concert, and a preseason bash!

Nothing says “I’m in my late 20’s or early 30’s” like a wine walk, catch LeAnn Rimes for free, and yay it’s almost sportsball season!

Deep Ellum Wine Walk | August 15

Deep Ellum’s history is an ebb and flow of booms, busts, and the reactionary cacophony of people decrying or lauding each. Here’s your chance to revel in it’s current gentrification via the Discover Deep Ellum Wine Walk – Sangria Soirée! edition.

According to the event, you can “Sip&Shop through awesome neighborhood venues, while enjoying exciting, instore events and special promotions in Dallas’ premiere entertainment district, full of amazing restaurants, legendary music venues, dazzling street art, and so much more.”

Savvy Savings: $10 to reserve a seat AND a limited edition, commemorative glass designed by North Texas teaching artist Melanie Mcvey.

LeAnn Rimes | Sundance Square | August 15

If boozin’ it up in Deep Ellum isn’t your thing, I direct your attention to a lil’ thing happening over in Fort Worth.

LeAnn Rimes is headlining “A Night to Live United,” a free concert to celebrate United Way’s work in the community and kick-off its 2019-2020 fundraising campaign.

I don’t know about you, but a big name artist playing a free concert is the definition of savvy saving.

Savvy Savings: Free

Preseason Cowboys Watch Party | Texas Live | August 10

It’s still 986° outside, but football season is almost upon us.

It’s time to get excited and watch games that have absolutely no meaning or consequence whatsoever.

Texas Live is hosting watch parties for preseason games on their 100-foot screen.

Savvy Savings: Free + whatever food/booze you buy.

