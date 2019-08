Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lawmaker from Missouri wants to limit how much people can use social media.

The Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act, AKA SMART Act, was introduced by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and is aimed to battle social media addiction.

The bill would automatically limit how long people could spend on social media, putting a cap on it at 30 minutes a day. It would also ban autoplay and infinite scrolling on social media apps.