‘I will not fall asleep’: Netflix created a binge-watching contract for couples

Posted 2:29 pm, August 5, 2019, by

If you're constantly battling with your partner over the etiquette of binge-watching, Netflix has you covered.

The company released a contract that both people must sign, listing Netflix as the witness.

The rules not to be broken are:

  • I won’t fall asleep
  • I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something;
  • I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present;
  • I won’t talk whilst the show is on;
  • In the event that I come across a spoiler, I won’t share it with the other person.
