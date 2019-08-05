‘I will not fall asleep’: Netflix created a binge-watching contract for couples

If you're constantly battling with your partner over the etiquette of binge-watching, Netflix has you covered.
The company released a contract that both people must sign, listing Netflix as the witness.
The rules not to be broken are:
- I won’t fall asleep
- I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something;
- I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present;
- I won’t talk whilst the show is on;
- In the event that I come across a spoiler, I won’t share it with the other person.