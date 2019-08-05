Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Enter to win 4 tickets to Jurassic Adventure on August 18!

Posted 8:17 am, August 5, 2019, by
Enter for a chance to win four (4) tickets to Jurassic Adventure, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Texas!

We’re giving away packs of 4 tickets to see Jurassic Adventure at Dallas Market Hall on August 18! Five winners will be selected.

Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago!

The main exhibit features over 50 life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat.

Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous Dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby Dinosaur, be courageous and ride a 12 foot animatronic T Rex & Triceratops.

Enter between Aug 5 and Aug 11.

