× Chick-Fil-A Surpasses In-N-Out Burger as America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain in Newest Survey

It is our pleasure to announce that the people of America have in fact been “EATIN’ MOR CHIKIN” as Chick-Fil-A has been voted as their favorite fast food chain.

The #1 spot was previously held by In-N-Out Burger.

After a poll of 7,600 consumers was taken, Chick-Fil-A ended up owning the highest overall score. Also, they were voted number one in every single chicken category except for the atmosphere, where they ranked second behind Raising Cane’s.

Chick-Fil-A’s empire continues to grow along with their menu and consumer loyalty.

Click here to see the full list of Market Force’s annual satisfaction survey.