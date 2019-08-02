Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Chick-Fil-A Surpasses In-N-Out Burger as America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain in Newest Survey

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It is our pleasure to announce that the people of America have in fact been “EATIN’ MOR CHIKIN” as Chick-Fil-A has been voted as their favorite fast food chain.

The #1 spot was previously held by In-N-Out Burger.

After a poll of 7,600 consumers was taken, Chick-Fil-A ended up owning the highest overall score. Also, they were voted number one in every single chicken category except for the atmosphere, where they ranked second behind Raising Cane’s.

Chick-Fil-A’s empire continues to grow along with their menu and consumer loyalty.

Click here to see the full list of Market Force’s annual satisfaction survey.

