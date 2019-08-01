Savvy Saver: Indoor skydiving, meet Desmond Blair, and go melt at the Arboretum

Go see if flowers melt, meet legendary Dallas artist Desmond Blair, and parachutes are overrated.

It’s August. It’s hot. Don’t be broke and bored too. Here’s Savvy Saver.

August Dollar Days | Dallas Arboretum | August (Duh)

Look, we get it.

It’s August. It’s hot. Everyone in Texas hates it. The Arboretum? No way – you have allergies and Netflix and A/C are things.

Well, here’s a reason you might want to slither out from under your rock into the smoldering sun. The Dallas Arboretum is hosting it’s August dollar days, and it’s not just ticket prices.

Savvy Savings: $2 entry with $1 sodas, juice, and frozen pops, $2 root beer floats and hotdogs, and $4 brownie sundaes at Terrace Café only.

MORE INFO

Desmond Blair Art Exhibit | Royal Lane Baptist Church | August 4 – September 30

If you’re unfamiliar with Dallas artist Desmond Blair, I suggest you get to know his story and his amazing work.

Having been born with limb differences, Blair taught himself how to paint and has developed into an artist, speaker, and teacher.

You can check out his work at the Royal Lane Baptist Church from August 4 – September 30. Better yet, meet the man himself on August 9th and 11th.

Savvy Savings: Free

MORE INFO

Indoor Skydiving | iFLY | Dallas & Fort Worth

If you’ve ever thought about skydiving but are keen on NOT putting yourself in situations where a parachute failure leads to you forcefully ensconcing yourself into Earth’s fossil record is even a possibility….then indoor skydiving might be for you.

iFLY is running a summer special for first time fliers. Don’t roll your eyes, that discount code is 100% coincidence. We’ve got nothin’ to do with it.

Savvy Savings: Use their code SUMMER33 for 33% 3 First-Time Flyer Packages.

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!