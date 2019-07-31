CW33 will temporarily be off air on August 2 from 10am to 12pm

CW33 KDAF-TV will temporarily be off the air on Friday, August 2 starting at 10am and scheduled to be back by 12pm.

We apologize for any inconvenience or missed programming this may cause.

While we wanted to spin a cheeky story about Kevin, the hamster who runs the wheel that powers our antenna, taking a much-needed vacation, the truth is much less…well…adorable.

Due to sensitive work being done on our broadcast tower, the tower must be powered down for the safety of the workers involved.

While the work is being performed, CW33 (along with other stations we share the tower with) will be off air. We will work to resume broadcasting as quickly as possible.

Don’t want to miss Couples Court with the Cutlers during that time?

Fear not, Couples Court with the Cutlers will air in an earlier time slot on August 2 from 4:30am – 5:00am and 5:30am – 6:00am.

This will replace Live PD: Police Patrol (4:30 – 5:00am) and Paternity Court (5:30am – 6:00am). This change is for Friday, August 2 only.

Thanks for your understanding and patience. If you have any questions or comments, please see our contact page.