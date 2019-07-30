Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Know a community change maker in DFW? Tell us here!

Posted 2:44 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, July 30, 2019

Do you have an idea or someone to suggest for CW33 Change Makers?

Let us know by using this form!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.