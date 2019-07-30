Know a community change maker in DFW? Tell us here!
-
Franchesca Nor is changing the lives of kids in Dallas’ juvenile justice system
-
Elizabeth Anderson is bringing more than just vegan creole to Oak Cliff
-
Zeus Comics and creating a space for women, kids, and the LGBTQ in comics
-
Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51
-
Follow the two college students who are kicking off 30 service projects in 30 days in Dallas – Ft. Worth
-
-
LIVE BLOG: 30 Days of Service in Dallas – Fort Worth
-
Enjoy a Night at the Ballpark and Support Operation Blue Shield!
-
Mother duck returns to this hospital’s hallways every spring
-
Bernie Sanders to unveil plan to cancel all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt
-
Controversy & Confessions: Does the team really know Jazzi Black?
-
-
A 96-year-old WWII veteran came into a Chick-fil-A with a flat tire, so the manager rushed out to fix it
-
Whataburger sells majority stake to Chicago firm, infuriates Texans
-
The Dallas Way seeks to gather and preserve the complete LGBTQ history of Dallas