Uber for kids? Ride sharing service VanGo set to test those waters

The Connecticut based company is hoping to help busy parents get their children to and from daily activities all at the touch of a button. VanGo mostly consists of mothers as both users of the app and drivers.

In order to be a driver, VanGo requires a heavy background check, advanced scheduling, three years of professional child care experience, fingerprinting, references, and a vehicle inspection. The app also features GPS tracking so parents can keep an eye on their children while at work or running errands.

Originally started in Fairfield County, Connecticut, the service has now expanded into Phoenix, Houston, and Dallas. VanGo expects to become available in more cities within the next few years.

You can download VanGo on the App Store and on Google Play.