Rapper Tay-K, whose real name is Taymore McIntyre, was involved in the Mansfield home invasion in 2016 where 21-year-old Ethan Walker was killed.

Tay-K was found guilty of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery and faces 5 to 99 years in prison for each count.

Tay-K went viral from "The Race” video in 2017.