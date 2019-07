The Kim Dawson Model Search Is Back!

The Kim Dawson Modeling Agency is kicking off Model Search 2019!

You could win a 1-year contract with the Kim Dawson Agency and up to $1000!

For complete prizes, visit here.

Read the submission requirements and rules here before entering.

Timeline

Submissions: Jul. 22 – Aug. 31

Submissions: Jul. 22 – Aug. 31

Sept. 1 – 20 Finalists Announced: Sept. 22

To enter, submit 1 full length photo followed by 1 head shot photo.