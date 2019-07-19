Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Model search timeline and finalist prizes

Posted 6:34 pm, July 19, 2019

Prizes

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback Finalist:

Guaranteed call back and interview with agency*

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist:

$500

1-Year Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

2019 Kim Dawson Model Search Finalist

$1000

1-Year Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

*Winner of the CW33 Viewer’s Choice Call back is not guaranteed to be among the Kim Dawson Model search finalists. 

Timeline

Photo submissions:

Jul. 22 – Aug. 31

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback voting:

Sept. 1 – Sept. 20

Kim Dawson Model Search Finalists announced:

Sept. 23

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist voting:

Sept. 23 – Nov. 1

