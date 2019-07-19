Model search timeline and finalist prizes

Prizes
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback Finalist:
Guaranteed call back and interview with agency*
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist:
$500
1-Year Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency
2019 Kim Dawson Model Search Finalist
$1000
1-Year Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency
*Winner of the CW33 Viewer’s Choice Call back is not guaranteed to be among the Kim Dawson Model search finalists.
Timeline
Photo submissions:
Jul. 22 – Aug. 31
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback voting:
Sept. 1 – Sept. 20
Kim Dawson Model Search Finalists announced:
Sept. 23
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist voting:
Sept. 23 – Nov. 1