2019 Kim Dawson model search rules and requirements

Rules and Requirements

The Kim Dawson Model Search is open to girls ages 13 to 21 and guys ages 15 to 24.

Girls must be between 5’7” and 6’ (without shoes). Guys must be between 5’11” and 6’3” (without shoes). No modeling experience or entry fee is required.

Applicants who have entered in previous years are eligible to enter again.

Applicants need not live in North Texas but must be available for photo-shoots in the Dallas area.

Applications must be received by August 31, 2019 and include two clear photos: one head-and-shoulders and one full length. Photos will not be returned. Applications without photos will not be considered.