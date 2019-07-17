× How significant is a potential Ezekiel Elliott hold out for the Dallas Cowboys?

The two-time NFL rushing champ is expected to hold out of training camp until he gets a contract extension. That may not be too bad of an idea for Mr. Elliott either as the Cowboys offense revolves around him.

Zeke deserves the extension as he has proven his worth and durability while carrying the heavy workload he is given. Unfortunately, he still has two years left on his contract and there are two other big names on the roster that are set to become free agents after the 2019 season, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

With the threat of holding out of training camp and potentially the regular season, the Cowboys management must extend Elliott as soon as possible to keep him happy and to prevent having to pay more than they already have to.

The argument here is that Elliott is the focal point of the offense and the ‘Boys could wear him down by the time his rookie deal is played out. Also, he has lead the league in rushing in two out of the three seasons he’s been in the league.

The argument for the Cowboys dates back to when they let DeMarco Murray, who lead the league in rushing and set the franchise single season rushing record back in 2014, leave in free agency. Just one year later, they drafted Elliott to replace him, so why couldn’t they do that again?

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million this year and $9.09 million in 2020. With an extension the Cowboys would be looking at about $10 million a year, just over Todd Gurley’s contract.

Zeke isn’t the only star running back holding out for an extension. The Los Angeles Chargers’ star back, Melvin Gordon, is expected to do the same. Whether this ends up like the Le’Veon Bell situation in Pittsburgh or Stephen Jones lives up to his word of extending Zeke, it looks like we’ll all be in for a wild ride.

The smartest thing to do would be to extend Elliott as soon as they complete the contract extensions of Cooper and Prescott, or else the whole situation can go sideways fast. Zeke is hungry and it’s time for Mr. Jones to give the man his money.