Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Diddy is bringing back ‘Making The Band’

Posted 3:33 pm, July 16, 2019, by

Diddy announced on social media that he's bringing back Making The Band to MTV.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.