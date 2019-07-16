Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Amazon workers strike during Prime Pay to demand better working conditions

Posted 3:35 pm, July 16, 2019, by

Amazon workers in Minnesota walked out on Prime Day to protest inhumane working conditions.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.