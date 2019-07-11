Savvy Saver: Discounted Omni Theater tickets, Girls in STEM, and space out in Balch Springs

There’s no reason you need to be scientifically illiterate and broke.

Here’s this week’s Savvy Saver – Science Edition!

Girls in STEM Summer EXPO 2019 | Haggard Public Library | July 13

Many summer activities for kids are equivalent to a steady diet of processed sensory sugar shoveled down their brain’s gullets.

Do brains have gullets? I don’t now….I should’ve done more STEM activities as a child (ok, and as an adult).

Girls in STEM DFW is hosting their second annual Summer Expo to offer STEM education to the community during the summer when many kids lack such experiences.

Savvy Savings: Not that you’d put a price on your child’s education…but it’s free (but you DO need tickets).

Mid-Week Movie Night at the Omni Theater | Ft. Worth Museum of Science and History

When’s the last time you went to a movie for under $4,000? Oh, it’s IMAX? I hope you got a good interest rate on that second mortgage.

The Ft. Worth Museum of Science and History is not only making seeing a movie affordable, it’s in their Omni Theater, an IMAX Dome.

Every Wednesday until August 14 you can see discounted shows at the Omni. See link for schedule and tickets.

Savvy Savings: $5 for single feature, $10 for double, and $14 for triple. Bananas.

Universe of Stories | Balch Springs Library

Fun for all ages. Win prizes just for reading. Entertainers on Mondays, Kid’s crafts on Tuesdays, Stem Build It! on Wednesdays, Teen Time on Thursdays, & Movies on Fridays.

Savvy Savings: Free

