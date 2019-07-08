Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking

Posted 2:57 pm, July 8, 2019, by

The billionaire has been arrested for sex trafficking dozens of women, including minors.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.