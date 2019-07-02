Taste of Dallas is still doling out tasty morsels, awards over $8K to local culinary students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In addition to bringing together all of the foodie delights of Dallas, the Taste of Dallas and the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association awards the Chefs of Tomorrow scholarships to local culinary students.

This year, 8 students were awarded $1000 each and the school with the most applicants also received a $2000 grant to go towards their culinary program.

In order to be eligible, students had to volunteer a minimum of 4 hours to the Taste of Dallas. This also allows the students to get real world experience and help the featured Chefs staff the event.

This year, the Taste of Dallas went all in on training the chefs of tomorrow.

They launched a cooking competition, in conjunction with El Centro College, that partnered local culinary students with local chefs. The chefs could guide, but the students had to do the cooking.

Next years Taste of Dallas will also feature both the competition and scholarship.