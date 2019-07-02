LIVE BLOG: 30 Days of Service in Dallas – Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Quian and Brady Boyd are completing 30 service projects in 30 days as a part of the 30 Days of Service initiative.

Read their full story here.

Day 2 - Homeless Care Kit Donation Drive & Writing to Congress

Homeless Care Kit Donation Drive

We will be assembling care kits with essential items and donating them to homeless individuals in Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. To collect items for these care kits, today we launched and promoted a donation drive with one of our partners, VARIDESK.

From 7/2 - 7/15, VARIDESK employees will be able to donate items in collection boxes we have left at their offices.

Why Did We Do This Project?

We wanted to provide homeless individuals with essential items that would be useful through this hot summer. It was important to us to find a way to serve the homeless, as we believe that even small gestures such as these kits can go a long way, especially for those who are so often overlooked.

Writing to Congress

Today, we wrote letters to our state congress representatives about local issues facing our respective communities.

In these letters, we presented information about the issue, why it was meaningful to us, and some ways that the issue could be addressed.

Why Did We Do This Project?

Brady and I want to show other young people that there are ways to better your community even without leaving your home.

Writing to Congress is a simple but impactful that anyone can inspire positive change and make a difference. We hope that this project will encourage other youth to get more engaged in civics and write to their representatives about issues that matter to them.

Day 1 - Reading Program at the Boys and Girls’ Club of Collin County

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Plano, we launched a summer reading program.

As part of this program, we are encouraging children to read at least 15 minutes 10 times during the month of July. Children who read, complete their reading log, and turn it in on Monday July 29th will be invited to a pizza and ice cream party.

To facilitate and encourage the children’s reading, we donated over 40 books to children in the reading program.

Why Did We Do This Project?

Brady and I both believe that reading is incredibly important to every child’s development and education. We think a good book can really make an impact on a child’s life, and so we wanted to find a way that we can encourage children – especially those who may not typically have access to many books – to read.

- Alex Quian