Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent shot with taser, arrested in Coppell

Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent was shot with a stun gun and arrested by Coppell Police on Sunday.
Police say they received a call about a man talking to himself in the 800 block of MacArthur Blvd.
Brent allegedly resisted arrest and officers used a taser to bring him into custody.
He is being charged with assaulting a public servant and public intoxication.
Brent, who has worked with the Cowboys as a scout, was involved in a 2012 crash that killed fellow teammate Jerry Brown Jr.
He was convicted of intoxication manslaughter as a result of the crash. Brent was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and 180 days in jail.