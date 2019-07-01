Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent shot with taser, arrested in Coppell

Posted 2:58 pm, July 1, 2019, by

Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent was shot with a stun gun and arrested by Coppell Police on Sunday.

Police say they received a call about a man talking to himself in the 800 block of MacArthur Blvd.

Brent allegedly resisted arrest and officers used a taser to bring him into custody.

He is being charged with assaulting a public servant and public intoxication.

Brent, who has worked with the Cowboys as a scout, was involved in a 2012 crash that killed fellow teammate Jerry Brown Jr.

He was convicted of intoxication manslaughter as a result of the crash. Brent was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and 180 days in jail.

