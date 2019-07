Please enable Javascript to watch this video

16-year-old A’mya Alane Batie was killed in a shooting last Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of South Stemmons Freeway at the Lakeland Plaza shopping center on Thursday.

When police responded, they found Batie and another man in the car. Batie died at the hospital while the man was in critical condition. Police believe they were trying to get away when the car wrecked.

Batie was a cheerleader at Allen High School and had recently made the varsity cheerleading squad.