‘Toy Story 4’ sends the animated film series to the top of the ranks

Just when we all thought the Toy Story franchise was coming to an end, Pixar came back and etched their mark in the history books with their latest installment to the franchise. Somehow, Pixar managed to make four amazing movies that each contained valuable life lessons for everyone, but I’m not that surprised.

One of my favorite things about the latest movie is that this is by far the most funny of the Toy Story bunch.

The relationship between Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) will never get old and they certainly reached their full comedic potential with the helpp of a few new characters.

The newly introduced Forky (Tony Hale), is a hilarious spork that was made by Bonnie on her first day of kindergarten. Woody takes the newly introduced character under his wing and teaches him some valuable life lessons while they are trying to make their way back to Bonnie. Pixar was able to introduce a character that added a more comedic approach to the story that pulls on your heartstrings.

Someway, somehow, Pixar was able to incorporate three characters in two stuffed animals (Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key) and a stunt biker in Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), who just added to the comedic side side of things.

With that comedy there is also some horror involved. When at an amusement park’s antique shop, Woody and Forky come upon a 1950s doll named Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendrix) and her horrifying assistants who are dummies. Unlike most antagonists, Gabby Gabby just wants to be loved and she thinks Woody has something that will help her find that.

Then there is the ultimate character in Bo Peep (Annie Potts), whom we haven’t seen in the films since the second installment. The movie starts out showing Bo Peep and her sheep moving on to another child and the heartbreaking goodbye between her and Woody.

However, Woody comes back upon her while he is at the amusement park looking for Bonnie and Bo Peep has turned into an independent and free toy. She has her own means of transportation in a skunk-mobile that she has been using to get around the park and she practically runs the place. Once Woody and Bo meet each other, the romance between the two was re-lit and remained that way throughout the film.

As for the animation, it was incredible! The little details with the camera movement, emotion, and plastic reflection were phenomenal. If you are interested to see how much the animation has improved I recommend you watch the first and the last Toy Story movies side by side and see the difference.

It was a heartwarming story that brought tears to my eyes then a few moments later had me laughing hysterically. The film not only teaches children and adults the importance of imagination and playing with toys, but the true meaning of love and what you have to do to follow your heart.

It just doesn’t seem like it’s quite the end for the franchise as they have now added many new characters that could be used in the future. However, it just about closes the door on Woody and the rest of the original gang so the chances of a reappearance by them is slim to none.

We all should agree that Pixar should end it on a high note, they’ve created an amazing franchise with four amazing movies, please don’t ruin that.