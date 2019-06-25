Irving mom claimed demons told her to sacrifice her 8-year-old son, according to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tisha Sanchez, 30, has been charged with capital murder for the death of her 8-year-old son.

Her son, Joevani Antonio Delapene, was found unconscious by a relative who told police he was suffocated with a pillow. The relative also told police that Sanchez said demons told her to kill her son.

"Joevani, had a very positive and playful spirit" says a fundraiser setup by an Aunt, "his caring nature touched countless of lives and created many, many friendships."

Sanchez was transferred to Dallas County Jail and, as of this posting, no bail has been set.