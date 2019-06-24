Eleven dead in Hawaii plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What should've been a routine skydiving adventure turned fatal after a plane crashed and killed everyone on board.

The plane had just taken off from Dillingham Airfield in Oahu, Hawaii, before crashing.

Witness Steven Tickemeyer, says he saw the plane take off and nosedive after only being in the air for about 30 seconds.

This is the worst United States aviation accident since 2011, when eleven people were killed in an air show in Reno, Nevada.

The skydiving aircraft has had previous mechanical problems with it's most recent incident in 2016, when the engine would stall and cause the plane to spin in the air.

However, the National Transportation Safety Board has already made clear that they will be investigating the quality of those repairs and whether or not it was ready to fly.

The complete list of the victims names have not yet been officially released. One Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son, Casey Williamson, in the crash over the weekend.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.