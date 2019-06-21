Savvy Saver: Laugh, cry, watch baseball and just be a good person

Here’s your chance to laugh, cry, and not feel sleazy after you leave a comedy club.

Plus, it’s summer and that means tyrannical heat and baseball, so here’s a way to watch the Frisco Rough Riders and support Operation Blue Shield.

Think Outside The Closet | The Stomping Ground | June 29

Think Outside The Closet is a storytelling performance featuring people from the Dallas/Fort Worth LGBTQIA community sharing their funny, impactful, and sometimes heartbreaking stories of coming out.

Check our story we recently featured on them for more info.

Savvy Savings: Tickets are only $5 – $10. Amazing.

Operation Blue Shield Night | Frisco Rough Riders| June 29

Baseball and an opportunity to support CW33 Good Partner Operation Blue Shield? Yes, please!

Join Operation Blue Shield for an evening full of exciting baseball, great fans, great food and a celebration of your community, country and first responders!

Savvy Savings: Use Promo code OBS2019

