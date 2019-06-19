Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Donald Trump refuses to apologize to the wrongly convicted Central Park Five

Posted 3:03 pm, June 19, 2019, by

When responding to a reporter on Tuesday, President Trump refused to apologize to the 5 men who were wrongly convicted in the 1989 Central Park Five case.

During the case, Trump took out a full-page newspaper ads calling for the 5 teenagers to be put to death.

The group, who are black and Latino, say their confessions were coerced by police. In 2002, DNA evidence proved their innocence and they were exonerated.

Recently, the Netflix mini-series When They See Us renewed interest and criticism of the case.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.